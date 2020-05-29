Puerto Vallarta will begin opening on Monday; no beaches, no hotel pools, no bars

The opening of Puerto Vallarta will begin on June 1, and while hotels can open, beaches remain closed and hotels cannot open swimming pools. The Malecon has limited access and bars are closed.

Enrique Alfaro, Governor of Jalisco, announced that Puerto Vallarta opens on June 1, but with restrictions, since he stated that “tourism will be one of the last activities to return to normal.”

The state government set its own guidelines, and a week ago started the so-called Phase 0 and with it the Economic Reactivation Plan.

In order to comply with this reactivation plan, the municipality of Puerto Vallarta published the protocols for the hotels:

Disinfection of lobby, corridors, common areas and rooms

Deep cleaning in high contact spaces: floors, elevators, handles, railings, toilets.

Hotels were asked to reduce their spaces, the capacity should be reduced to 50%; In addition, staff must permanently wear masks and avoid physical contact with guests.

On May 25, the population was informed that there would be two accesses to the boardwalk to enter the restaurants, banks, and pharmacies as they are essential activities in the area.

The entrance is only from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., so they have access to the restaurants, which must operate with a cap of 50 diners per establishment and keep the tables 1.5 meters away.

In addition, they will not allow more than six people per table, consumption of alcohol must be accompanied by food, and there will be no tables on sidewalks.

Also, the city council announced that the Malecon is closed to bicycles, skateboards, or casual walkers. Those on the Malecon must only be there to enter an establishment that only has access on the Malecon.

For businesses such as boutiques, clothing, jewelry, and craft stores, they will not open until authorized by state and federal authorities.