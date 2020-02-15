‘Queen Live Forever’ Appears at The Palm Cabaret

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is celebrating 20 years of offering quality entertainment in Puerto Vallarta. What started out as a video bar turned into an entertainment club and the rest is entertainment history. The Palm Cabaret truly started it all, bringing in the very best musicians and acts over the years. Mark Rome was there at the beginning and was instrumental in bringing great shows to Zona Romantica.

Mark currently lives in Ajijic where he has been operating, The Spotlight Club, for the past two years. Mark’s Spotlight Club has featured well over 140 different shows, bringing in musicians from Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and beyond.

And now, get ready for some exciting entertainment news. Mark Rome will be rejoining The Palm Cabaret in the Fall to take up where he left off. Mark will be doing what he loves best, booking top-quality artists and acts for The Palm Cabaret.

Mark is returning for several weeks this season to bring one of his all-time favorite shows to The Palm. Mark has seen a lot of shows over the last 20 years, and he believes that Vallarta audiences are going to absolutely love ‘Queen Live Forever,’ a tribute to the band Queen, starring Roy Gomez Cruz, as Freddie Mercury.

Mark, who has seen ‘Queen Live Forever’ 3 times, says, “This is much more than a show. It’s a concert that is musically and visually a ‘not to be missed’ experience. I have never seen audiences embrace and enjoy a performance like this before. Absolute magic happens with this unforgettable tribute to Freddie and Queen.”

The members of ‘Queen Live Forever’ are remarkably talented musicians with impressive careers. Roy Gomez Cruz had already been part of 2 other successful Queen Tribute shows when he joined the project in 2018. Roy has a master’s degree in Communications, specifically examining Cirque du Soleil as a cultural industry of global reach. Currently he’s a PhD Candidate in Performance Studies at Northwestern University. He has fully immersed himself in artistic creation and performance, hoping to eventually become an artistic director/producer of shows that recognize Mexican talent in the international arena. From a musical family, Roy grew up loving the band Queen and knew all their music. He enjoys the raw emotion and drama of portraying a fantastic artist like Freddie Mercury.

Other members of the band include Christian Gomez (as Roger Taylor), who has played drums for musicians like Luis Fonsi, David Bisbal, Yuri, Haash, Ricardo Montaner and Alejandra Guzman. Alejandro Carrera (as Brian May) is a guitarist trained at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. And Danny Sixx (as John Deacon) is an impressive bassist, a former musician from EMI Music, and a favorite in the rock music scene.

Roy Gomez Cruz believes that it’s an honor to have the opportunity to pay tribute to such an amazing performer like Freddie Mercury. Larger than life, Freddie was a complex artist and is a wonderfully challenging musician to portray. Roy and the band see every show as an opportunity to honor, evolve and share the music and the theatrics of this beloved band and the many voices of one of music’s most memorable stars.

Don’t miss ‘Queen Live Forever’ at The Palm Cabaret February 20- March 5. Shows will take place on: Feb 20 at 7 pm; Feb 22 at 9:30 pm & midnight; Feb 23 at 7 pm; Feb 26 at 7 pm; Feb 27 at 7 pm; Feb 29 at 9:30 pm and midnight; Mar 1 at 7 pm and Mar 5 at 7 pm. Come see this fabulous show and welcome Mark Rome back to The Palm Cabaret.

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com