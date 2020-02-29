Rancho El Jaguar: A hidden paradise in the Riviera Nayarit’s Sierra de Vallejo

The Riviera Nayarit is the ideal destination for outdoor adventure; the stunning beaches and impressive mountains are the perfect location for extreme—and not so extreme—sports. Today we want to tell you all about Rancho El Jaguar, a local ranch offering ecotourism activities. It’s a magical place tucked away in the emerald green landscape. You’re going to love it!

Here’s a list of three outdoor activities you’ll enjoy at Rancho El Jaguar. We guarantee fun, adrenaline, and a burning desire to do it all over again!

ATV Tour

Rancho El Jaguar is just 20 minutes from Bucerías, an outdoor space surrounded by magnificent landscapes and the beautiful Sierra de Vallejo. It’s just the place for a day of ATV adventures: they have two routes, one for mid-level adventure-seekers and another for those seeking extreme activities. Their guides will take you along mountain trails where you’ll see the impressive greenery rush by in a burst of adrenaline. What, you’ve never done this before? Don’t worry! Your guides will be by your side to make sure it’s an unforgettable experience.

Camping

Rancho El Jaguar is right in the Western Sierra Madre mountains with ample camping grounds for nature lovers. You’ll enjoy relaxing in the pool filled with natural spring water or lounging in the comfortable hammocks while you gaze at Mother Nature’s majesty. The experience is out of this world thanks to the jaw-dropping landscapes—just the thing for those who truly want to connect with nature.

Hiking

This is our favorite activity! Although the hiking isn’t that extreme, it’s fascinating to be able to trek up the mountain trails and gaze at the gorgeous virgin scenery. Along the way you’ll encounter all types of fauna and birds of all colors and sizes. Stop at the overlook for the most amazing view of the Sierra de Vallejo and take some spectacular photos.

Rancho El Jaguar is the ideal place for a family outing as there are all kinds of activities for kids. They’ll have so much fun!

Xtreme Jaguar offers all kinds of activities, but what we love the most are its facilities, location, privacy, and direct contact with nature—not to mention their excellent guides.

Want to know more about this paradise? Visit https://xtremejaguar.com/ to get the scoop on the different open-air adventure tours in the Riviera Nayarit and Sierra de Vallejo.