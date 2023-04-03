Casa Piscis

Home for sale in Puerto Vallarta – Amazing home with a private guest suite overlooking the coveted hills of Alta Vista, Casa Piscis offers spectacular city and ocean views from its spacious interior and multiple terraces.

Though much has been updated, this home retains its traditional Mexican charm throughout.

The main area is a great entertaining space with high ceilings and large living areas, including an extensive kitchen with a breakfast bar and relatively new stainless steel appliances. There is also a powder room conveniently located off the foyer.

A separate casita with its own terrace gives your guests the privacy of their own one bedroom/one bath with a kitchenette and laundry.

The property also features lush gardens and a communal pool.

Alta Vista Puerto Vallarta is a luxury residential development located in the hills above Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The development features stunning views of the city, the Bay of Banderas, and the surrounding Sierra Madre mountains.

The development consists of spacious condos and villas that are designed to blend in with the natural surroundings. The properties are equipped with high-end amenities and finishes, including gourmet kitchens, marble floors, and private infinity pools.

Alta Vista Puerto Vallarta is known for its exclusive and tranquil atmosphere, making it a popular choice for those looking for a luxurious and peaceful retreat. The development is located just a short distance from the beach and downtown Puerto Vallarta, offering residents the best of both worlds.

