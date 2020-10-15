Recovering losses in the National Tourism sector will take 10 to 14 months

The secretary of tourism in the state, Antonio Riojas Meléndez, reported that before the announcement issued by the state government about the opening of beaches to 30%, the number of tourists in the area begins to rise. He pointed out that current tourism is due to the influx of nationals arriving by road, however, due to the arrival of international flights in Puerto Vallarta, it will grow by the end of the year.

“Hopefully, with this statement from the COVID committee to open the beaches to 30% of their capacity, we will begin to receive more tourists, mainly right now those who are making trips to the destinations of Nayarit are local and regional areas by land, we have just been informed that the Puerto Vallarta airport has already begun to open more international flights”.

Therefore, it is expected that tourism in the state will gradually recover, he mentioned that according to the forecast it is said that at the national level it will take between 10 and 14 months to recover, fortunately a good season is approaching in November and December.

“The recovery is seen at the national level even, that this will take between 10 and 14 months to recover, so the procedure will be gradual, when the good season comes, which is November and December when an influx of international tourists comes. we hope they visit us”.

He added that the tourist influx in the state is 150 thousand visitors, however he pointed out that compared to the previous year it was more than double, he also reported that he will be requesting that hotels can increase capacity to 50% although he affirmed that this depends on the epidemiological traffic light.

Currently the State of Jalisco and Puerto Vallarta are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases.