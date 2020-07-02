Restaurant Week 2020 confirms new dates for Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit

The 16th edition of Restaurant Week is set to take place between September 15 and October 10, 2020. The event is organized by Vallarta Lifestyles Media Group with the support of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Puerto Vallarta tourism institutions.

Restaurant Week celebrates the gastronomy of Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit, allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the great variety of culinary specialties offered by the region, at affordable prices.

Although the event takes place every year in May, it was postponed due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19. According to the organizers, the new date was selected with the help of the registered restaurants that every year surprise and seduce diners’ palates.

“Now more than ever, Restaurant Week is circling back to its original purpose: to stimulate our region’s restaurant activity in a time of need. We deeply appreciate the support of the restaurants that are ready to work together towards this goal,” said Luis Mendoza, operations director for Vallarta Lifestyles Media Group.

Restaurant Week offers Rivera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta diners the chance to enjoy innovative three-course menus (with three options each) at reduced prices in some of the destination’s most prestigious restaurants. It is inspired by other culinary festivals around the world; its first edition was in 2005. Since then, it has established itself as one of the preferred events for visitors and lovers of good food in the region.

The 16th edition of Restaurant Week will present three categories of menus: $289, $399, and $466 MXN per person. Rates do not include drinks or tips. The complete list of participating restaurants and their respective menus are available at the event’s website: restaurantweekpv.com