Review: Dwight Blake Entertainment Scores Big with The MoSoul Concert

Dwight Blake Entertainment brought all our favorite Motown hits to Vallarta on Feb. 13th at Teatro Vallarta. ‘The MoSoul Concert’ featuring the music of Motown and Rhythm & Blues was a resounding success.

Dwight Blake has been traveling the world for 2 decades performing Soul, Rhythm & Blues and Motown hits and was thrilled to present a full Concert Production of all the great Motown & Soul classics featuring an all All-Star lineup of entertainers.

The MoSoul Concert starring Dwight Blake, Denita Asberry, Dream Voice Mexico (Four Seasons Tribute), The Dream Voice Production Dancers, 2 back up singers (Hannah Brady & Losanna Diaz Avila), The Groove Band, A Michael Jackson Tribute and even a ballet number, was the most diverse and truly awe-inspiring show that I’ve ever seen in Puerto Vallarta. 800 people came to Teatro Vallarta on Thursday night to witness this premiere event.

Dwight Blake’s Mezzo Tenor voice and smooth style delivered a performance that audiences truly loved. Having performed in Las Vegas, New York, South Beach, Canada and around the world as a Headliner at top venues and on cruise ships, Dwight knew how to produce a one-of-a-kind night of fantastic entertainment.

Joining Dwight was his friend, Denita Asberry, of Las Vegas fame. Denita sang all the great tunes from Motown’s female legends. Her showmanship was impressive and her vocals were thrilling. Dwight and Denita together performed incredible duets like “Endless Love,” “Time of My Life” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Throughout the night, we heard fabulous favorites like, “Respect,” “Freedom,” “Natural Woman,” “Unchained Melody,” “Proud Mary” “All Night Long,” “Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love Baby” “Dancing in the Streets,” “Stop in the Name of Love,” “Mr Postman,” “You Can’t Hurry Love” “I Want to Dance With Somebody, ” “I Will Always Love You,” “Sugar Pie Honey Bunch,” “Burning Feeling” and “Superstition.”

Dream Voice Mx delivered an astonishing performance of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons hits, like “My Girl.” The vocals and choreography were outstanding and this musical group added another fun dimension to the show. Throughout the night, there was video to guide the audience through the performance and gorgeous costumes, lighting and special effects to enhance the show. And Losanna Diaz Avila transitioned from backup singer to star with the song, “Smooth Operator,” that was one of the best performances of the night.

There was a spectacular Michael Jackson Tribute artist who wowed the crowd with his stunning portrayal of the star. The resemblance, as well as the dance moves, were phenomenal. And Dwight’s daughter Alicia gave a beautiful ballet performance to the song, “All of Me,” which certainly touched the hearts of each audience member. There was even an awesome breakdancer with a Sparkler Shooter that excited the audience.

The finale included the brilliantly choreographed, Earth, Wind & Fire song, “Do You Remember?” All of the performers of the evening sang, danced and brought it home in the most spectacular way. And let me mention once more that 800 people came out on Thursday night to see ‘The MoSoul Concert.’ In Vallarta that is a very impressive turnout and I know they saw a show they won’t soon forget.