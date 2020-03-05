Riviera Nayarit is the best coastal road trip on Lonely Planet

The Riviera Nayarit is on display on one of the most important online platforms in the world—Lonely Planet—thanks to an article written by travel journalist Bailey Freeman, who visited the destination from January 29 – February 3.

Titled “Riviera Nayarit is Mexico’s best low-key coastal road trip,” the article details the author’s trip through the main villages that dot the coastline: La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Bucerías, Sayulita, San Pancho, and Lo de Marcos all the way to the doubly historic Port of San Blas.

From the intro: “The Riviera Nayarit is a microcosm of so many things that make traveling to Mexico great: amiable towns, sparkling beach views, scrumptious food straight from the sea and mezcal. Lots of mezcal. And the best part? Thanks to a good highway system that hugs the coast, the state of Nayarit is home to a perfect road trip.”

Lonely Planet has an audience of over 12 million monthly visits to its website; however, the journalist also published articles on her social media during her stay in the Riviera Nayarit, increasing the destination’s exposure and impressions incrementally.

“This medium is followed by tourists who go beyond conventional tourism, those who want to step out of their hotel, enjoy different experiences, and immerse themselves in other cultures,” said Marc Murphy, managing director of the Rivera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association (AHMBB).