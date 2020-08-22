Scale of pandemic in Mexico ‘under-recognised’, says WHO

The scale of the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico is “under-represented” and “under-recognised” and testing is limited, the World Health Organization’s Dr Mike Ryan said on Friday.

He told a Geneva briefing that testing in Mexico worked out at about three people per 100,000, compared with about 150 tests per 100,000 people in the United States.

This August 21, the 83rd day of the New Normal, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported 59,610 total deaths in Mexico from COVID-19, and that there are 549,734 accumulated confirmed cases.

There are currently 2,377 suspected deaths that could add to the total in the next 24 hours. Also, 606,446 negative cases, 82,953 suspects, and 376,409 recovered patients have been counted.

Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases, followed by Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Estado de México, Coahuila, Jalisco, Yucatán and Puebla as the entities with more than 1,000 active cases and which together account for 54.6 % of active cases in the country.

More than 22.78 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 792,837​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.