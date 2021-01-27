Second Online Performance of Kim Kuzma’s ‘Acustico’

This year, Kim Kuzma and her band have been performing an ‘Acustico’ style show at The Grill at CK’s / Coco’s Kitchen every Friday night at 8 pm. This show resumes on February 5th, so make sure to come out for an evening of dining and music in their beautiful outdoor, open-air, socially distanced garden setting, under the stars!

In place of the live performance that was scheduled to take place at The Grill at CK’s / Coco’s Kitchen on Friday, January 29, Kim Kuzma and her band will pre-record a second show for online viewing on Saturday, January 30 at 7 pm CST on Kim’s Facebook pages and on The Grill at CK’s FB page. Kim will also be online to respond to viewer’s comments while the show is playing this Saturday. Those who aren’t on Facebook can watch the show on Kim’s YouTube channel.

Kim and the band have chosen to do ‘their part’ to keep gatherings down and perform online instead during these past two weeks. The Grill at Coco’s Kitchen has been supportive of their decision and they all look forward to once again returning there live on Friday, Feb 5th.

Kim Kuzma’s popular Acustico shows are filled with creative mash-ups, soaring vocals and incredible instrumentals. You’ll enjoy the genuine, charismatic and skilled showmanship of Kim and her band. With fun, enthusiasm and spectacular talent, Kim Kuzma continues to prove that she is Vallarta’s Reigning Queen of Song.

The band, which includes Eduardo Leon on guitar, Roberto Falcon on bass and Luis Rascon on percussion & cello, is absolutely impressive and along with Kim offers one of the finest performances available in Puerto Vallarta.

From lighthearted to deeply emotional moments, Kim Kuzma always takes her audience on an unforgettable musical journey. She skillfully navigates each song, expressing emotion with every word and note. Her humor, along with her incredible delivery of every song, continues to impress audiences and endear fans!

Kim Kuzma continues to thrill her audiences with her breathtaking vocals, original style, edgy humor and nonstop, energetic performances. Make sure to include Kim Kuzma’s shows in your vacation plans.

Tickets to Kim’s Friday shows at The Grill at CK’s / Coco’s Kitchen can be purchased at the restaurant, located at Pulpito 122, on the south side of Puerto Vallarta. ( 400 peso minimum consumption required along with 500 pesos for the show.)

Kim’s show, ‘Popstarz,’ happens every Monday at 6:30 pm at The Palm Cabaret and features the music of stars like J Lo, Pink, Lizzo, Katie Perry and many more. Tickets to ‘Popstarz’ can be purchased at the box office, located at 508 Olas Altas in the Romantic Zone, or online at thePalmCabaret.com.