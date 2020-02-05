Seven can’t-miss February events in the Riviera Nayarit

Crazy February? Come check it out in Mexico’s Pacific Treasure! The second month of the year is here and we’re ready to welcome you to the Riviera Nayarit with the best cultural, culinary, traditional, and athletic events. Take a look:

15th Rincón de Guayabitos Artistic and Cultural Festival (February 8, 15, 22 y 29)

This festival, organized by the Compostela Municipal Hotel Association, was started in 2005 to thank tourists for choosing to visit Rincón de Guayabitos and its environs—it’s become a showcase for different expressions of art over its 15 years of existence. The event is held nearly every Saturday in February and includes a variety of performing arts in the town’s main plaza.

For more information: Guayabitos Festival

San Blas Patron Saint Festivity (February 3)

This is a traditional Catholic celebration where the town of San Blas celebrates its Patron Saint, considered the protector of fishermen. Activities begin on February 3 with Las Mañanitas followed pilgrimages, dancing, and fireworks. During the pilgrimage, the boats head to the white rock to be blessed and pray for a good fishing season.

For more details visit the San Blas Patron Saint Festivity page.

Annual Bucerías Street Festival – Chalk Art Walk (February 4 – 6)

The event organized by Bucerías Chalk Art Walk will be held February 4-6 in Bucerías. The businesses and restaurants on Lázaro Cárdenas (between Galeana and Benito Juárez) partner with artists from around the world to create chalk drawings right on the street. Expect live music, dancing, food stalls, and plenty of fun. Entrance is free!

For more information: Annual Bucerías Street Festival

8th International Flamingos CANAMMEX Cup (February 15)

The Flamingos Golf Club, the oldest in the region, will host the 8th International Flamingos CANAMMEX Cup Riviera Nayarit 2020 next February 15. This is a classic golf event in the destination during which teams from Canada, the United States, and Mexico seek to win the title of best in North America.

More information: Golf Canammex

Veg Fest Bucerías (February 28 – 29)

The Vegan and Vegetarian Festival, celebrated in Bucerías’ main plaza, will welcome over 50 regional entrepreneurs offering vegan and vegetarian products.

More information: Veg Fest Bucerias

20th San Pancho Music Festival (February 28 – March 01)

This year the San Pancho Music Festival celebrates its twentieth anniversary. This is one of the top musical events in the region and it’s still free to the public thanks to the generosity of the artists, volunteers, public donations, and the local entrepreneurial community. This year the festival will present 27 musical groups on two stages with nonstop music from 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. and beyond.

More information: San Pancho Music Festival

4th Matanchén Bay Open Water (February 29)

This is an Open Water challenge with 1-, 3-, and 6-kilometer swims around a buoy circuit for swimmers aged 8 and over. The date is February 29 at 6:00 a.m. at the new San Blas bridge (Matanchén Beach); the competition begins at 8:00 a.m. with an awards ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

More information: Matanchén Open Water