Smaller stores and hotels will begin opening Monday in Jalisco with restrictions

The Jalisco government announced the start of Phase Zero of the reactivation of economic activities for Monday, May 18 in the industrial, trade, and services sectors.

They can open hair salons by appointment, hotels, and motels, but without using common areas, as well as nurseries, hardware stores, neighborhood stores, furniture stores, craft workshops, and shops that do not generate crowds. There should be one customer in establishments for every seven square meters.

Squares and shopping centers will not open at this stage, nor will clothing, footwear, gymnasiums or sports clubs. Services such as repair of electrical appliances and plumbing may reopen.

The Governor of the State warned that monitoring of the indicators of infections and deaths by COVID-19 will be maintained and, if necessary, the isolation measures could be resumed.