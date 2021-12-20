Spanish classes are filling fast as the winter season gets into full swing.

“So far this season our 3-week group classes have been our most popular option with students,” said Mark Coopersmith, the Director of Admissions at Spanish School Mexico in Puerto Vallarta. “It’s nice to see students, who are staying in the Puerto Vallarta area for extended periods of time, to be so motivated to learn the language of the people in our beautiful area.”

Spanish School Mexico offers 3-week group courses for learners of all levels. Their courses include 25 hours of class time and a book for 6,000 MXN. All the teachers are experienced native-speaking Mexicans who also speak English. Classes meet on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for 2 hours 5 minutes.

“Our goal is to make learning Spanish fast and easy in our interactive classes which concentrate on speaking and listening.” Every week, Spanish School Mexico starts new groups in their different courses.

Visit their website at SpanishSchoolMexico.com or call (213) 317-7567 (USA) or (332) 047-8143 (Mexico) for information.

