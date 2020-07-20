Surveillance tours on Puerto Vallarta beaches show why the city’s COVID-19 cases continue to grow

On beaches in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, bathers were observed without respecting the social distance and without face masks, measures implemented by the emergence of the coronavirus, and a condition to the reopening of beaches.

Jalisco Civil Protection and Firefighters reported that yesterday their staff carried out surveillance tours on the main beaches of the tourist destination and shared images showing people without face masks, whose use is mandatory in Jalisco, and groups on the sand and in the sea without keeping the recommended physical distance of at least 1.5 meters away.

The agency added that it gave recommendations on sanitary restrictions and regretted that not all beachgoers abide by them.

Last week, Puerto Vallarta’s mayor announced that beaches would be closed at half complicity, which clearly was not done, evident by Jalisco’s Civil Protection tours.

Puerto Vallarta has registered 1,439 infections and 99 deaths from COVID-19, and is currently one of the hotspots for coronavirus in the State of Jalisco with over 50% of all COVID-19 tests resulting in a positive diagnosis.

Although in Jalisco the rate of COVID-19 infections increased in the last week, and that the Federal Health Secretariat placed Jalisco in red at its epidemiological traffic light, yesterday the state government reported that it is not required to close non-essential businesses this week, as suggested by the federal government, and the opening of economic sectors is maintained.