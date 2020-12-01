Terraces Prove Popular at Incanto for Breakfast and Happy Hour

Incanto’s fall season is off to a great start with all safety guidelines in place with 25% max occupancy indoors and a new open-air style accordion window set up in the piano bar. Their new hit theater show, Three Tenors Vallarta recently debuted to rave reviews. Featuring the vocal talents of Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico, and Pedro Islas from Mexico City, they perform exquisite interpretations of many familiar contemporary and operatic ballads in English, Spanish, and Italian. Saturdays at 7pm. Limited seating with advance tickets is available at the box office or online on their Facebook page, Incanto Vallarta. Also, watch for their all-new website coming soon.

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist, Effie Passero plays an eclectic blend of originals and covers including ballads, show tunes, pop, and opera. With an incredible vocal range, her sultry, smokey delivery is very popular with audiences. She will also welcome some special guests. Fridays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Limited ticketed seating is available inside or on their outdoor riverside terrace. Also, watch online via FB Live – Incanto Vallarta.

Singer David Jay presents ‘An American in Paradise’ and sings Broadway, standards, and more from your favorite composers accompanied by pianist Bing Young. Tuesdays at 5pm. Watch in-person with a reservation or online.

Singer-songwriter, Lenar Noriega sings sexy Cuban rhythms and ballads, and dances salsa on Tuesdays at 7:30pm, accompanied by pianist Fernando Uribe. In-person seating with reservations is available or watch online via FB Live – Incanto Vallarta.

Bing Young plays piano and sings familiar favorites from Broadway and ‘The Great American Songbook’. Wednesdays at 5pm. In-person seating with reservations is available or watch online.

Vocalist Diego Guerrero presents ‘Songs of Romance’ accompanied by Derek Carkner at the piano featuring classic and contemporary ballads and love songs in English and Spanish. They will also welcome some special guests. Wednesdays at 7:30pm. Limited in-person seating is available via reservations at [email protected], or watch online.

Jean-Guy ‘Jay-Gee’ Comeau, presents ‘Mostly Romantico’ featuring boleros, smooth jazz, and popular Latin/French favorites on Thursdays at 5pm. Reservations are suggested or watch online.

Mike Fortuna plays guitar and piano in ‘How Do You Play This Thing’ on Thursdays at 7:30pm. Indie, show tunes, rock, and more. In-person seating with reservations or watch online. Final show Dec. 3.

Brother and sister duo, Eva and Mau, will present an all-new acoustic guitar show playing some well-known pop-rock covers from Coldplay, John Mayer, and more starting Dec. 10 at 7:30pm.

The Joan Houston Show returns on Fridays at 5pm in December with Bob Bruneau at the piano. Joan sings selections from ‘The Great American Songbook’ in her unique and popular style.

The popular trio, ‘The Red Suitcases’ band returns to the piano bar as a ticketed show on Fridays at 9:30pm in December. Vocal harmonies and acoustic guitars featuring pop hits and traditional ballads in English and Spanish. In-person seating with reservations or watch online. Online tickets will be available soon on Incanto’s FB page.

Bingo with Pearl is held on Saturdays at 4pm. Lots of laughs and win local gift certificates, show tickets, and more! She’ll also welcome some special guests. Limited in-person seating via reservations is recommended or watch online.

Local entertainer Tonny Kenneth presents ‘Songs That Never Get Old’ featuring familiar pop hits and ballads accompanied by pianist Derek Carkner. In-person seating is available by reservation or watch online.

Pianist and singer Derek Carkner plays selections from ‘The Canadian Songbook’, love songs, and show tunes on Sundays at 5pm. He’ll also welcome some special guests. In-person seating with reservations is available or watch online.

Open Mic is on Sundays at 7:30pm hosted by Tracy Parks. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story… the stage is yours. Mics are sanitized thoroughly after each performer or bring your own to plug into their sound system.

Additional acts coming this season include pianist Mark Hartman, violinist Edmund Bagnell (Well-Strung), piano man Jack Aaronson, cabaret favorite and Tori Scott, drag personality Gouda Gabor, singer-songwriter Renee Armand, David Maiocco (as Liberace), Enrique de Allende, and many more! Visit Incanto’s Facebook page for daily updates and watch for more details on their all-new website, coming soon.

Hours Tues.-Sun. 9am-11:30pm. Closed on Mondays. Breakfast is served on the riverside terrace Tues.-Sun. 9am until 4pm. Casual evening dining 4pm-11pm. Happy Hour features two for one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers 4pm-5pm. Two for one show tickets for select current shows are also available during Happy Hour. All safety precautions and protocols are in place and strictly observed. Shows at 25% capacity. For more information, and reservations message them on Facebook or email [email protected] Located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale).