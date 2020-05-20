The world sees record number of COVID-19 cases in a single day

The WHO reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday, particularly in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Saudi Arabia, India, Peru and Qatar.

“We still have a long way to go in this COVID-19 pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 106,000 cases were reported to the WHO, the highest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic,” the director-general of the World Health Organization reported.

“Nearly two-thirds of these cases have been declared in four countries,” said the organization’s highest official, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a virtual press conference in Geneva.

Tedros did not specify the four countries, but according to the latest WHO report published on his website, it is the United States, Russia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, followed by India, Peru and Qatar.

“We are very concerned about the increasing number of cases in low or middle income countries” where the health system “has difficulties or is non-existent and physical distancing measures are more difficult to apply,” said Tedros.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) estimated in a report on Wednesday that the Human Development Index, which measures education, health, and living standards, is falling this year, for the first time in several decades, due to the health, social and economic consequences of the pandemic.