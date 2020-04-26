There are 271 COVID-19 patients in Jalisco and 23 deaths

Jalisco reported nine new cases of COVID -19 and one more death on the platform of the National System of Epidemiological Surveillance.

In addition, the University of Guadalajara ( UdeG ) registered four more positive cases, thus closing the number of cases in the entity at 271.

Also, the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported today the death by COVID-19 of an 89-year-old man, resident of the municipality of Guadalajara and with a history of diabetes and high blood pressure. The patient began with symptoms of respiratory disease on April 6 and was admitted to the “Dr. Juan I. Menchaca” Civil Hospital of Guadalajara, where he died on April 24.

To date, suspicious cases have been studied in 115 municipalities of Jalisco and, of these, infections have been confirmed in 30 municipalities. Today they are added to the list of territories with infections Tepatitlán and Teocuitatlán de Corona, with their first case respectively. However, only 18 municipalities report active cases (the one that started suffering in the last 14 days).