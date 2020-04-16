Three out of four Mexicans consider it risky to live in the country

Three out of four people consider living in Mexico risky and the proportion of those who believe that crime will increase in the coming months is increasing, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) show.

In March, 73.4 percent of people living in Mexico consider life to be risky in their city. In addition, 66.5 percent foresees a deterioration in security conditions within the next 12 months.

This last indicator has rebounded since the results of December 2018 of the National Survey of Urban Public Safety (ENSU), when, simultaneously a new president took office in Mexico, only 48.4 percent of the population didn’t see things getting better at the time.

As of today, the perception of security is still higher among women with 78.6 percent than among men, who report 67.2 percent.

Between the State of Mexico, Michoacán, Veracruz, Zacatecas, Guerrero, Mexico City and Tabasco are the cities where nine out of 10 inhabitants feel insecure. In Ecatepec, 94.4 percent; in Uruapan, 94.1; Coatzacoalcos, 92.1; Fresnillo, 91.4; Iztapalapa, 91.3; Villahermosa, 91.1 and Chilpancingo, 90.3 percent.

On the contrary, the cities with the lowest perception of insecurity were San Pedro Garza García 24%, Mérida 24.8%, Puerto Vallarta 31.8%, Saltillo 35.5%, San Nicolás de los Garza 36.5% and Los Cabos 39.7%. Located in the states of Nuevo León, Yucatán, Jalisco, Coahuila and Baja California Sur.

According to the report, the Navy is perceived as the most effective authority on security tasks, with 86.2 percent. The Army follows, 83.4; the National Guard, 69.1; the Federal Police, 61.7; the State, 48.5 and Municipal Preventive Police with 39.9 percent.

These statistics do not account for actual crime rates and should not indicate that any location is safer than the other, this is a survey of how residents in those areas feel without considering crime statistics.