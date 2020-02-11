Tourist cable car connecting Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta under construction

The news about tourist attractions being planned in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit does not stop coming. And now the news also circulates that, for the first time in its history, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, jointly promoted as a single tourist destination, will have a panoramic cable car for tourists.

The route of the new cable car will be on the Ameca River and will connect Puerto Vallarta with Nayarit, passing over the bridge of the federal highway 200. The route will lead from the amusement park that Vidanta is currently constructing in Nuevo Vallarta and to Jarretaderas in Puerto Vallarta, and vice versa.

The route, according to the Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) of the project endorsed by the Federal Office of Environmental Protection (PROFEPA), would take 3 years to complete and will require an investment of $174 million of pesos. As with all new development, there will always be a negative environmental impact to the area.

7 towers would be built, two in Puerto Vallarta and 5 on the Nayarit side, and two stations, one at each end of the river, for a length of about 346 linear meters. At its highest point, the route will raise tourists up to 34 meters high (112 feet).

The project will allocate 5% of its budget in environmental care, and will have a permanent program of monitoring of flora and fauna, as expressed in the MIA. The document is made before PROFEPA by RGL Arrendadora de Inmuebles SA. de CV., firm presented by Vidanta Group as akin to its privacy notice.