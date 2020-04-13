Travelers being stopped at all three access roads to Puerto Vallarta

This weekend, the third sanitary filter was installed on federal highway 200 south, at Boca de Tomatlán, where staff security and health officials are stopping travelers and urging them to return home.

Commissioner Misael López Muro, director of Citizen Security, explained that it is the third filter installed to cover the three entrances to Puerto Vallarta, an operation that is carried out in coordination with federal and state authorities, where instructions are given to motorists that enter the city through any of these points.

He indicated that the main recommendation is that people stay at home; if they continue with their plans in the city, they are asked to self-quarantine and follow the necessary preventive health measures.

Likewise, López Muro added that all people are informed that due to the health contingency, Puerto Vallarta is in quarantine, so all public spaces such as the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta, the beaches, nightclubs, and most hotels are closed, in addition to the suspension of recreational activities.

Adrián Bobadilla García, deputy director of Civil Protection and Fire, pointed out that the coordination strategies emanating from the three levels of government to deal with the quarantine orders.

He mentioned that the federal decree establishes these measures until April 30, but this Monday the needs will be evaluated, according to the decisions taken in conjunction with all the authorities, in order to determine if the filters will remain or if they will be installed at certain times.

At this health filter, the Municipal Agent of Boca de Tomatlán, Sergio Robles, invited people to return home, and once the contingency passes, the town will receive them with open arms to enjoy the beaches.

There were also Arturo García Pulido, regional commander of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Unit, as well as Francisco Cardona, local Red Cross relief coordinator, instances that actively participate in these actions.