Tropical storm “Elida” will produce very heavy rains in Jalisco

Tropical storm “Elida”, the fifth of the 2020 cyclone season in the Pacific Ocean, produces “very heavy” rains on the Mexican coasts of the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported this Sunday .

The storm, which formed in the last hours, is located 280 kilometers south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, and 325 kilometers south of Manzanillo, Colima.

According to the latest report issued by SMN, at 07:15 local time, “Elida” “produces very strong rains, strong winds, and waves of two to four meters on the coasts of the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero and is kept under surveillance. “

The storm “will continue to move parallel to the coast of southern Mexico, causing strong gusts of wind and waves on the coasts of the four states,” added SMN.

The meteorological forecasts indicate that “Elida” will not make landfall in Mexico and its current movement is “towards the west-northeast at 26 kilometers per hour.”

The authorities recommended “extreme precautions” in the areas of the states mentioned due to wind and rains, in addition to meeting the recommendations issued by the Civil Protection authorities.