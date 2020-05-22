Two people killed, one injured during home burglary in Puerto Vallarta

In the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, a family was attacked during an attempted home burglary, leaving two men dead and a woman seriously injured.

The incident took place in a house located on Salvador Díaz Mirón street at the intersection with Avenida de los Poetas in Colonia Magisterio.

The injured woman managed to contact the police for help after a couple of subjects entered the home with the intention of robbing, but when being met with the family home, the robbers stabbed the three occupants.

When authorities arrived at the site they located a 60-year-old man and his lifeless son; both had injuries from stabbing, and the woman was transferred to a hospital in serious condition.

The survivor was able to tell the investigating agents of the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office what had happened.

Authorities implemented an operation in the area to find the whereabouts of those responsible, however, the arrest of any person was not reported.

The corpses were taken to the morgue to undergo an autopsy.