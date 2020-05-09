U.S. warns citizens in Mexico about growing number of COVID-19 infections

The United States government has warned its citizens that the number of confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 is increasing daily in Mexico.

In the update outlining the spread of the virus in Mexico, to inform citizens, they explained that hospital occupancy levels are also increasing, particularly in Mexico City, Baja California, the State of Mexico, and Quintana Roo.

“Mexican health authorities have reiterated calls for all people to stay home during this time. The government deployed elements of the Mexican Armed Forces this week in the six states most affected by the virus to protect facilities and medical workers, as well as to escort shipments of medical supplies,” said the United States Embassy in Mexico.

He reiterated that there are currently international commercial flight options in Mexico, and US citizens wishing to return to the United States should make arrangements as soon as possible unless they are prepared to stay abroad for an indefinite period.

“The United States government does not plan to organize repatriation flights in Mexico at this time,” he warned. The diplomat recalled that there is a national restriction in Mexico, which is planned until May 31.

“Essential activities include the provision of medical services and supplies, grocery delivery services, supermarket operation, home delivery and take-out service from restaurants, assurance of public safety, maintenance of fundamental economic functions and government social programs, and work in critical infrastructure. Schools in Mexico are also closed,” he said.

States and municipalities, he added, can implement additional closings and restrictions on public meetings, transportation, business operations and government operations.

“Several states and municipalities have imposed curfews and movement restrictions on non-essential activities and have required citizens to wear face masks when they are out of their homes.”

“In some areas, the authorities could impose fines or detain those people who fail to comply with the orders of the house protection,” he reported. The embassy suggested that US citizens contact the consulates of the U.S. in Mexico.