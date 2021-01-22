Vallarta Naval Hospital at 100% capacity

According to the state report, the Puerto Vallarta naval hospital is full of Covid-19 patients and there are no beds with ventilators available.

Six hospitals in Jalisco are 100% saturated in their beds with ventilators in intensive care, according to a federal report.

These hospitals are Clinics 46 and 180 corresponding to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), one located in Guadalajara and another in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga; the Military Hospital in Zapopan and the Military Hospital in Guadalajara, run by the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA); the Puerto Vallarta Naval Sanatorium, operated by the Secretary of the Navy; and the Real San José, which is private.

In their beds with ventilators, they are also 100% operated by SEDENA, both in Guadalajara and in Zapopan; Clinic 45 in Guadalajara and Clinic 26 in Tala, run by the IMSS; the Puerto Vallarta Naval Sanatorium; Autlán Regional Hospital and La Barca Hospital, operated by the Ministry of Health and the private Real San José.

In general hospitalization, Clinics 26 in Tala, 89 in Guadalajara, and 20 in Autlán de Navarro are 100%, all belonging to the IMSS; the hospitals that SEDENA operates in Guadalajara and Zapopan; the ISSSTE medical unit in Puerto Vallarta; the Real San José, which is private, and the El Grullo Community Hospital, operated by the Ministry of Health.

State data indicates that in Jalisco there are 173,406 cases of Covid-19 and 7,319 deaths due to the virus.