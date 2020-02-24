Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, February 24

Low clouds are expected today in Puerto Vallarta. Partly clouding and clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between a maximum of 27c (80f) and a minimum of 17c (62f). Light West winds with gusts of up to 18 km / h.

Clouds and clearings are expected for tomorrow’s day. Temperatures will move between 17c (62f) and 26c (79f) and a Southwest light wind.

An increase in cloudiness is expected for the following days, although precipitation is unlikely. In addition, temperatures are not expected to change over the next several days.