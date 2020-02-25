Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, February 25

Today, clouds and clearings are expected early in Puerto Vallarta. As the hours go by, few clouds are expected. Temperatures will be between a maximum of 26c (79f) and a minimum of 16f (60c) degrees Celsius. Light winds with gusts of up to 17 kilometers per hour.

Little clouds are expected tomorrow. Temperatures will vary between 18c (65f) and 25c (77f) degrees Celsius. Low winds.

As for the next few days, an increase in cloudiness is expected, although precipitation is very unlikely. In addition, temperatures are not expected to change over the next several days.