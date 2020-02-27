Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, February 27

Scarce clouds are expected throughout the morning in Puerto Vallarta. As the day progresses there will be clouds and clearings with little chance of rain. Temperatures will vary between 26c (79f) maximum and 18c (65f) minimum. Light winds from the west up to 17 km / h.

Tomorrow we will have little cloudiness. Temperatures will vary between 18c (65f) and 27c (81f) degrees with light winds.

An increase in cloudiness is expected for the following days, although rainfall is very unlikely. In addition, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next several days.