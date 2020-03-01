Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, March 1

In the early hours of the day in Puerto Vallarta there will be few clouds. As the hours go by, clouds and clearings are expected. Temperatures will vary between a maximum of 28c (82f) and a minimum of 18c (64f). Light winds from the west with values ​​of up to 17 kilometers per hour.

Scarce clouds are expected for tomorrow. Temperatures will move between 17c (62f) and 27(80f).

In later days, an increase in cloudiness is expected, although precipitation will be unlikely. In addition, it is expected that there will be a drop in maximum temperatures and that minimum temperatures will remain unchanged as the days go by.