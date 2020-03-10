Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, March 10

During the early hours today, Puerto Vallarta we will have little cloudiness. As the day progresses, clouds will break way for a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will range between 31c (88f) and 19c (66f) with light winds up to 18 km / h are expected.

Tomorrow, few clouds are expected. Temperatures will range between 19c (66f) and 29c (85f) with a light west wind.

An increase in cloudiness is expected for the following days, although precipitation will be highly unlikely. Furthermore, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next several days.