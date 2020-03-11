Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, March 11

Today in Puerto Vallarta we will have few clouds. As the day progresses, clouds will break way for a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will be between a maximum of 30c (86f) and a minimum of 19c (66f) with light winds up to 17 kilometers per hour.

For tomorrow, there will be a few clouds. Temperatures will vary between 19c (66f) and 28c (82f) with light winds.

In the following days an increase in cloudiness is expected, although it will be very unlikely that there will be precipitation. Furthermore, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next several days.