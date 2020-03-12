Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, March 12

During the morning in Puerto Vallarta, few clouds are expected. Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between the 28c (82f) and 20c (68f) with light winds up to 17 kilometers per hour.

For tomorrow we will have little cloudiness. Temperatures will range between 19c (66f) and 29c (84f) with light winds.

An increase in cloudiness is expected over the next several days, although precipitation will be highly unlikely. Temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next several days.