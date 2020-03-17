Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, March 17

Today in Puerto Vallarta we will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures between a maximum of 28c (82f) and a minimum of 20c (68f) and light west winds are expected with values ​​of up to 18 km / h.

Tomorrow few clouds are expected. Temperatures will move between 18c (64f) and 28c (82f) with light winds.

In the following days an increase in cloudiness is expected, although it will be very unlikely that precipitation will occur. Furthermore, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next several days.