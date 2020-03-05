Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, March 5

Scarce clouds are expected today in Puerto Vallarta. As the hours go by, clearing is expected. Temperatures will move between a maximum of 25c (77f) and a minimum of 18c (65f). In addition, low winds are expected with gusts of up to 17 kilometers per hour.

Tomorrow few clouds are expected. Temperatures will move between 19c (66f) and 27c (80f) and light winds from the west.

An increase in cloudiness is expected in the next few days, although rainfall is very unlikely to occur. In addition, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next several days.