Three Potential Cyclones in the Pacific Prompt Weather Alert

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) and the National Water Commission (Conagua) issued an alert today, July 28, 2025, for three potential cyclones developing simultaneously in the eastern Pacific Ocean. They are warning coastal residents and mariners to remain cautious as the systems evolve. The focus is primarily on three potential cyclones in the Pacific.

If the disturbances continue to intensify, they could be assigned the next names on the 2025 Pacific storm list: Gil, Henriette, and Ivo.

Currently, all three low-pressure systems are being closely monitored for signs of cyclonic development. There are growing chances that at least one could develop into a tropical storm or hurricane in the coming days. Meteorologists have noted the unusual occurrence of three potential cyclones in the Pacific simultaneously.

Where the storms are forming

According to the latest report from Conagua, here’s the status of the three systems:

South of the Oaxaca coast :

A low-pressure zone located 630 kilometers south of Puerto Ángel is moving west-northwest at 16 to 24 km/h . This system has a 40% chance of developing into a cyclone within 48 hours. Moreover, it has a 90% chance over the next 7 days.

A second low-pressure area, currently 2,675 kilometers west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas , is moving west at 16 km/h . This one holds a 60% probability of becoming a cyclone within both the next 48 hours and the next 7 days.

A third system has emerged 3,690 kilometers west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, also moving west. It shows an 80% chance of cyclonic development within the next two days and maintains the same probability over the coming week. These represent three potential cyclones in the Pacific with varying probabilities of formation.

What this means for Mexico

Though none of the systems currently pose a direct threat to land, weather agencies are urging the public to stay informed and take precautionary measures. This is especially important for those in southern and northwestern coastal states. Conagua emphasized that tropical weather systems can shift in direction or intensity with little warning. This is particularly true as they approach favorable conditions for rapid strengthening.

The SMN continues to coordinate with civil protection authorities. They aim to ensure preparedness measures are in place if any of the systems track toward land.

Tropical cyclone basics

Tropical cyclones are rotating storm systems that form over warm ocean waters. They feature low-pressure centers, organized convection, and strong surface winds. If a system grows strong enough, it can become a tropical storm, and eventually, a hurricane. This type of cyclonic system is what makes the three potential cyclones in the Pacific noteworthy.

The next names on the 2025 eastern Pacific cyclone list are:

Gil, Henriette, Ivo, Juliette, Kiko, Lorena, Mario, Narda, Octave, Priscilla, Raymond, Sonia, Tico, Velma, Wallis, Xina, York, and Zelda.

Stay informed, stay safe

Authorities are asking residents, especially those along the Pacific coastline, to stay alert and follow official weather bulletins issued by Conagua and SMN. Mariners and coastal businesses are also advised to review contingency plans in the event of a tropical storm watch or warning.

As always, emergency services and weather officials emphasize preparation over panic. “Even a weak tropical system can bring heavy rains, flooding, and dangerous surf,” noted a meteorologist from SMN. “These are early alerts, not alarm bells, but it’s wise to stay informed about three potential cyclones in the Pacific region.”

Further updates are expected in the coming hours and days as meteorological conditions develop.

