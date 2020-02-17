Well-Strung’s Edmund Bagnell and Comedienne/Singer Tori Scott to Debut New Shows at Incanto

Vocalist extraordinaire, Enrique de Allende has been extended by popular demand featuring his all-new show, The Music Of My Life on Feb. 19, at 7pm, and Feb. 27, at 9:30pm, accompanied by Mark Hartman at the piano and Joby Hernandez on acoustic guitar. On March 2, at 7pm, he welcomes special guests, Media Luna, in a special evening of classic flamenco music, Mexican classics, and much more! Visit Incanto’s website for more information/tickets at www.IncantoVallarta.com.

‘Liberace!’ is a joyous romp through the iconic music and comedy of the incomparable Mr. Showmanship! Award-winning actor and pianist David Maiocco brings Liberace out to play featuring the greatest music and shtick in entertainment history! Feb. 3 – 24.

Join Puerto Vallarta’s own Bond girl, the sensational Maria Rose for ‘007, A Black Tie Affair’ singing the iconic songs from some of the 27 Bond films. Special guests. Feb. 21, 29 at 7pm. Mar. 13 at 7:30pm.

Using only their voices and live-looping techniques, Dylan Bell and Suba Sankaran of FreePlay perform a cappella music all over the world and at the now-famous A Cappella Festival in Toronto called ‘SING’. Feb. 21 at 3pm.

P-town’s Zoë Lewis, described as ‘A band in a body’, performs jazz, jump jive, Latin grooves, and more! Special guests will join. Now playing through Feb. 28 at 7:30pm.

Girls Night Out features Stolie, Hannah Brady and Kami Desilets singing fun, upbeat classics from your favorite girl groups and more from Bugle Boy to Beyoncé. Next show Feb. 24 at 7pm.

Incanto and Canada’s Trend Records presents a tribute to Elton John starring Jeff Scott on Feb. 18 at 4pm. On Feb. 25, at 4pm, and Feb. 26, at 7pm, Amberley Beatty stars as Patsy Cline with spot-on all-live vocals. These shows often sell-out so early reservations are recommended.

Democrats Abroad Film Series presents a screening of ‘The River And The Wall’ on Feb. 19, at 3pm. On Feb. 26, at 3pm, they will present a screening of ‘Cold War’. On Feb. 20 at 3pm, they will present ‘The Path To Democratic Victory in 2020’. Mike Hais will outline the steps the Democratic party should take to activate its majority voter coalition and win in 2020. Tickets available at the door or online.

Virtuosos de Cámara presents the third in its Chamber Music Puerto Vallarta 2020 Series, Violin Duets & Piano. Russian violinist Karina Burkanova plays sizzling duets with American violinist Karen Bentley Pollick, accompanied by Romanian pianist Oana Rusu Tomai. Sarasate, Bach, Rachmaninoff & Romanian folk songs, plus the world premiere of flamenco-inspired “Sonata Andalusia” for two violins by Emmy-winning American composer, John Henry Kreitler. Feb. 22, at 4pm.

Vallarta Vocalista Ensemble brings another diverse program across four centuries of music. This popular octet, comprised of full-time Puerto Vallarta residents, is committed to raising the cultural bar for our beloved town and audiences have enthusiastically responded! Feb. 23 – Mar. 8. See calendar for times.

Tori Scott is a singer, actress, and comedian who has been named “The Bette Midler of the new millennium” by Provincetown Magazine and among the Top 10 Cabaret Performers in NYC by Time Out New York. She makes her Incanto debut with her new show, Tori Scott is Pickled! Accompanied by the talented Nate Buccieri at the piano, the show features genres from Judy Garland to Queen while Tori takes you on a shameless and comedic musical journey through the ups and downs of life, love, and vodka! Feb. 29 – Mar. 7 at 7:30pm in the piano bar.

Edmund Bagnell, first violinist and vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well-Strung will star in the Puerto Vallarta premiere of ‘He Plays The Violin’. Through stories and songs, the evening celebrates all things music, from classical to standards and from pop to Broadway. He will be accompanied by the talented and award-winning Mark Hartman at the piano. Mar. 12 – 30.

The legendary Gouda Gabor hosts OH BOY! Cabaret, a male revue of song, dance, and comedy featuring five of Vallarta’s hottest and most talented hombres, who sing and dance their way into your heart with music that includes both pop standards and sexy Latino beats. Choreographed by Jason Franco. Fridays and Sundays at 9:30 pm. Final performances now playing through Mar. 1. The show on Mar. 1 is at 8pm.

Media Luna plays fiery flamenco, rock, rumba, originals, and covers. They alternate weekly on Tuesdays at 7pm with popular local band, Tatewari, playing exceptional flamenco with vocalist Perla Alarcon. Cheko Ruiz and his full band play the hits of ‘The Gipsy Kings’ and much more on select Sundays at 7pm. Dates are available on Incanto’s website.