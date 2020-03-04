Well-Strung’s Edmund Bagnell Presents ‘He Plays The Violin!’

Edmund Bagnell, first violinist, and vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well-Strung will star in the Puerto Vallarta premiere of ‘He Plays The Violin!’ beginning March 12th at 7 pm and continuing through the end of March. Through stories and songs, the show celebrates all things music, from classical to standards and from pop to Broadway, and with incredible violin throughout the performance. You’ll experience a different side of Edmund Bagnell in a personal and joyful musical journey, written by and starring Edmund Bagnell, conceived by Mark Cortale (New Works Provincetown at The Arthouse). Pianist extraordinaire, Mark Hartman will accompany Bagnell in what is sure to be a first-class performance.

After seven years of playing as part of a quartet, violinist/singer Edmund Bagnell is adding solo performer to his musical resume. Bagnell is still first violinist and vocalist for Well-Strung, the internationally known, all-male group of singing string players, but is excited to step out on his own and share his solo act. He’ll be back in Provincetown with ‘He Plays The Violin!’ this summer.

Bagnell performs on the violin and sing, combining pop with classical music, adding in standards and Broadway tunes. The music of Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Justin Beiber, and Stephen Sondheim are all part of the show. Edmund will also focus on his own story, which includes playing violin since age 7 and his background as an actor. He’ll also include a new song written for him by Tony Award nominee Scott Frankel, composer of Broadway’s “Grey Gardens” (2006) and “War Paint” (2017

For Bagnell, a solo show is an exciting challenge, because “you have to fill the space 100 percent yourself.” But working with Cortale, who helped create Well-Strung, and starting “Violin” in Provincetown — where the quartet developed a following and returns each summer — created a “comfortable, safe environment” to give the new show a try. Edmund is now thrilled to be able to share his new show with Vallarta audiences.

Bagnell was living in New York City in 2012 and working as an actor when a friend told him about an audition for a new quartet. Once he became part of Well-Strung, the success of the group “completely took over everything,” Bagnell says. “Which is great — that’s the dream, really. We’ve toured really extensively; we’ve gone to Russia, Austria, Mexico, we’ve played for the president. We’ve really had a great time.” But with a break in the touring schedule, Bagnell wanted to attempt a solo performance.

“We’re still a group, the group’s together and everything’s good, but you get to the point (of asking) how can you challenge yourself personally, how can you come up with something new? You want to push yourself creatively. … I feel musically represented with Well-Strung, but it’s the four of us. What would it be, musically, for me personally? Your work is kind of your identity,” he says. Bagnell plays a little clarinet and piano, sings and acts. But, he says, “I’ve always been … in school … the kid who plays the violin. It’s a large part of who I am.”

Bagnell’s other professional credits include playing Tobias in the first national tour of Sweeney Todd directed by John Doyle. Recent credits include Rich in The Last Cyclist (Off-Broadway), Toby in Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Medium (Off-Broadway), Charlie Brown in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Summer Theater of New Canaan), Charlie in The Big Holiday Broadcast of 1959 written by Joanna Gleason (Fairfield Theater Company), and Oramel Howland in The Great Unknown written by Jim Wann (Pump Boys and Dinettes) and Bill Hauptman (Big River) as a part of NYMF. Other Credits include Tom Sawyer in Big River (STONC), Enoch Snow Jr. in Carousel (Barrington Stage Company), Stewart Smalls in Band Geeks (Ars Nova NYC), Huck Finn in The Adventures of… (Cotton Hall Theater), and Dennis in Smoke on the Mountain (CHT). A native of South Carolina, Edmund is happy living life in the Big Apple.

Incanto Vallarta welcomes Edmund Bagnell for 11 performances of ‘He Plays the Violin!’ during the month of March. The shows are scheduled for March 12, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 23, 26, 27, 28 and 30 at 7 pm. Incanto Vallarta is located at Insurgentes 109 col. Emiliano Zapata (by the bridge on the edge of Old Town) You can contact the Box Office at tel# 322 223 9756 or go to www.incantovallarta.com for more information about shows and tickets.