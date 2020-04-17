Where to donate food to help people in Puerto Vallarta during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Municipal DIF System, chaired by Master Candelaria Tovar de Dávalos, called for solidarity with the families that currently need it the most, for this reason, she announced four collection centers in different points of the city for food donations to be distributed to the most vulnerable sectors.

“Today, as on so many occasions, we have shown our solidarity to those who need us most. It is time to reconfirm that we are people with a big heart; Together we have managed to support families from other states. I know that these are complicated moments, but this time we must be in solidarity with ourselves; We are all vulnerable, but there are those who need us a little more,” she said.

She mentioned some of the products or foods that can be donated at collection centers include, cereals, grains, pasta, milk powder, canned foods (tuna, sardines, and vegetables), in addition to cleaning products (detergent, chlorine, toilet paper) and personal hygiene (shampoo, soap), among other basic items that will be delivered to vulnerable people.

The collection points will be located in Tienda Ley (Av. México # 1150, Col. 5 de Diciembre), headquarters of the DIF System (Av. Las Palmas S / N, Col. Barrio Santa María), Soriana Plaza Caracol ( Av. Los Tules, Col. Díaz Ordaz), and at the American English Institute (Calle Rafael Osuna # 158, Col. Versalles), from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 13:30.