Which businesses in Jalisco will be allowed to open on May 18?

With the aim of starting a preliminary phase of recovery of the economy in Jalisco, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor established new guidelines for the restart of the activity of businesses, industry, and services that will be applied starting next Monday, May 18.

In announcing the type of businesses that will be able to return to activity in Jalisco, the governor clarified that this should not be understood as a “test passed” or a reset to normality.

Although he recognized that this return to economic activity increases the risk of contagions, he explained that there will be exhaustive monitoring of the progress of coronavirus cases in Jalisco and if they become complicated they could reverse the permissiveness.

“In case the health situation requires, the decision could be made to return to the measures of social isolation that we have taken at another time,” said the governor.

Industries that have not been considered essential and that are linked to supply chains can return to operations.

For this it will be necessary to establish and communicate to the authority the protocols established for each business and they must operate at 50% of their capacity.

SHOPS THAT CAN OPEN

Businesses that do not generate crowds of people, such as:

Supermarkets

Convenience stores

Hardware stores

Arts and Crafts

Electronics

Bookstores

Household goods

Sports articles

Fabrics

Haberdashery

Car, motorcycle and bicycle agencies

Furniture stores

Home appliances

Electronic commerce or home sales

“These businesses can now start implementing the protocols for their opening,” said the governor of Jalisco.

ALL THE ABOVE WILL HAVE A RESTRICTION TO OPERATE: They must respect a density of people and can only have one client for every seven square meters.

SHOPS THAT CANNOT OPEN YET

“The businesses that generate large crowds, such as malls, will not come into operation in this phase,” said the Jalisco president.

In other words, shopping malls, shopping centers and commercial corridors for the sale of footwear, technology and accessories cannot open their doors.

SERVICES THAT CAN WORK AGAIN

Hairdressers, BY APPOINTMENT

Hotels and motels may operate by keeping common areas closed

Restaurants and cafeterias at 50 percent of capacity

Professional services such as software and application development, research and development

Marketing and advertising agencies

Accounting and tax advice

Technical services that do not generate crowds, such as:

Craft workshops

Sewing

Carpentry

Plumbing

Electricity

Aluminum

Glass

Computer repair

Repair of household goods

Gardening

Public and private childcare services with a special surveillance system to be implemented by the Ministry of Health.

Regarding childcare, the Governor of Jalisco explained: “We want to help working fathers and mothers. Although we have made the decision that there will not be a return to school, we are going to give this help so that the kindergartens go back into operation with very strict sanitation and hygiene protocols. “

SERVICES THAT CANNOT OPEN

Gyms

Spas

Sport clubs

Bars, canteens and clubs

Event rooms

Casinos

Recreation centers

Entertainment industries

In this regard, the governor said: “They are not priority activities and they are not going to reopen at this stage.”

Churches open, but masses are not allowed

As part of these new measures of the so-called Zero Phase of restarting activity in Jalisco, the governor announced that starting Monday, May 18, the opening of churches will be allowed.

However, only individual visits will be allowed. “You can not attend mass, or worship, which will only start in the next stage.”

What rules stay the same?

The general criteria that govern Phase Zero of the gradual return to economic activity include maintaining some measures already established due to the pandemic.

Persons belonging to risk groups must remain home. That is: over 65 years, suffering from diabetes or hypertension and pregnant women.

In addition to the mandatory use of the mouth mask when traveling on public roads or when staying in public spaces.

The prohibition to hold public events of more than 50 people and patronal festivities remains.

Similarly, parks and public gardens are closed throughout the state.