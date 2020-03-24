With Jalisco’s first COVID-19 death, Governor asks Puerto Vallarta and GDL airports to suspend some flights

In response to the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the disease, the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez announced this morning the application of massive rapid tests to detect Covid-19 as a measure of prevention and early detection, and asked the Pacific Airport Group (GAP) to suspend flights from those places where a health crisis has been decreed, except for flights for humanitarian reasons and cargo flights.

The Jalisco president reported that Jalisco has 5,000 PCR tests ready to apply to the population and the goal is to have 20,000 tests. In the country, for example, there are only 10,000 such tests.

“Today I am sending a statement asking that both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta no longer receive flights, as clear and as forceful as possible within my powers. I am doing what I have to do, we are also sending a letter to the Ministry of Communications and Transportation, respectful, but firm, raising the need for the Government of Mexico to take this pandemic seriously. The regulation of airports and flights that come from other countries and from other cities with problems that are currently exceeding their capabilities to act, is truly urgent. Decisions that are very important cannot continue to be postponed. Today Jalisco is taking a difficult step,” said Alfaro Ramírez.

The Governor affirmed that the application of tests on a larger scale reduced the number of cases of contagion in countries such as South Korea. “We are going to enter a massive testing program to be able to detect cases of contagion in time and to act accordingly. The Government of Jalisco is not thinking of competing in the statistics because when we start with this, the number of infections is obviously going to increase, which is what it seems that some authorities want to avoid. What we want is that deaths are avoided here, we want contagions to be avoided here. I am not competing for statistics, I am trying to act responsibly, ” he added.

Alfaro Ramírez reported that today in Jalisco there are 45 confirmed cases with coronavirus; 41 with symptoms and 4 asymptomatic, one of them outside the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, in the municipality of Cuautla, which is from Seattle, United States. Likewise, he reported the death of the first Covid-19 positive patient in Jalisco at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

Currently, Jalisco is the State that has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, just behind the Federal District of Mexico (Mexico City / CDMX).