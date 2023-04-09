Coconut knocks out tourist enjoying the beaches of Nuevo Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Like a scene straight out of Gilligan’s Island, a tourist in Nuevo Vallarta was enjoying the beach under the shade of a coconut tree when she was knocked out from the falling fruit.

According to witnesses, the coconut fell from the tree at approximately three meters and hit the female tourist on the head causing her to become unconscious for several minutes.

Lifeguards on the beach attended to the woman until she regained consciousness and continued to enjoy her day at the beach without a medical examination.

The serious side of falling coconuts…

Coconuts are a staple of many tropical regions, and they are used for food, drink, and various other purposes. However, there is a common belief that falling coconuts can cause serious injuries, including concussions. This belief has gained a lot of traction in recent years, with many people expressing concern over the risk of coconuts falling from trees and causing serious harm. But just how much of a risk is there of suffering a concussion from a falling coconut?

First, it’s worth noting that there is a lack of scientific data on the number of injuries caused by falling coconuts. However, there have been some reports of injuries from falling coconuts, including skull fractures and brain injuries. In some cases, these injuries have been fatal. This has led some people to believe that the risk of a concussion from a falling coconut is significant.

However, it’s important to put the risk into perspective. The risk of suffering a concussion from a falling coconut is actually quite low. According to a study published in the Journal of Travel Medicine, the risk of being hit by a falling coconut is around 1 in 250 million. This means that you are more likely to be struck by lightning or attacked by a shark than you are to be hit by a falling coconut.

Of course, this does not mean that you should completely ignore the risk of falling coconuts. It is still important to take precautions when you are in areas with coconut trees. For example, you should avoid sitting or walking directly underneath coconut trees. You should also be aware of the signs of a dangerous coconut tree, such as a tree that is leaning or has dead branches.

