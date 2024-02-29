Dengue Cases Surge in Puerto Vallarta: Municipality Tops List in Jalisco

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is experiencing a concerning surge in confirmed cases of dengue fever. According to recent data released by the microsite aguaconeldengue.jalisco.gob.mx, as of epidemiological week number 7, ending February 19, the region has recorded a staggering 23 confirmed cases, solidifying its position as the leading municipality in Jalisco in terms of dengue infections.
