Dengue Cases Surge in Puerto Vallarta: Municipality Tops List in Jalisco

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is experiencing a concerning surge in confirmed cases of dengue fever. According to recent data released by the microsite aguaconeldengue.jalisco.gob.mx, as of epidemiological week number 7, ending February 19, the region has recorded a staggering 23 confirmed cases, solidifying its position as the leading municipality in Jalisco in terms of dengue infections.

