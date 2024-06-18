Dengue Infections Persist in Puerto Vallarta with 107 Confirmed Cases

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The battle against dengue fever, transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, continues unabated this year. The VIII Health Region of the Jalisco State Health Secretariat (SSJ) has confirmed 118 cases across its municipalities.

Epidemiological data from week 23, spanning June 2 to June 8, highlights Puerto Vallarta as the epicenter of the outbreak. With 107 confirmed cases, Puerto Vallarta not only leads the region but also tops the entire state in dengue infections.

The Jalisco Health Secretariat's dedicated microsite, aguaconeldengue.com, provides detailed statistics, showing Puerto Vallarta with 107 cases, Cabo . . .