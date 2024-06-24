Exploring Mexico’s Private Healthcare System for Expats

Mexico has firmly established itself as a premier destination for medical tourism, particularly for North Americans seeking high-quality healthcare services. As the largest medical tourism destination for North Americans and the second most important globally, Mexico's private healthcare sector is renowned for its world-class private hospitals and top-notch facilities. While private healthcare in Mexico is more affordable than in the United States, it remains the most expensive option within the country. However, the advantages it offers, such as English-speaking staff and a focus on catering to foreign patients, make it an attractive choice for many expats.