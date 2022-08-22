Guayabitos: the largest natural pool in the world and other beaches

The Riviera Nayarit is home to the paradise destination of Rincón de Guayabitos, a destination that is gradually gaining strength in tourist itineraries and is said to be the largest natural pool on the planet.

Beaches that combine blue with bright green water, relaxation, delicious cuisine, and a very pleasant atmosphere are what you will find in this town in the municipality of Compostela, Nayarit, and which owes its name to the guava trees that grow in the region.

About 2,700 people live in Rincón de Guayabitos, a Mexican Pacific destination with calm waves on its beaches in a semi-tropical climate.

Why is Guayabitos called the largest pool?

No, Guayabitos is not an artificial pool created by man. The reason is simple, if you see an aerial image of the bay, you will see how the shape of the bay looks like a pool.

And to complete this nickname, the southern part of the coast has such gentle surf that it will actually make you feel like you are in a huge pool. But yes, here everything is natural.

Where is Guayabitos?

Guayabitos is located in south Nayarit, almost on the border with Jalisco. It is 1 hour and a half north of Puerto Vallarta and almost 2 hours south of Tepic.

What are the secret beaches of Guayabitos

Although Rincón de Guayabitos and Los Ayala (the best option for the family) are the best-known beaches, there are three more that you should not miss during your stay.

Playa Frideras. Also known as “beso beach” (wink, wink), it is 150 meters from Los Ayala and you can access it on foot or by boat. To get there, you have to go through a small jungle. Going down a slope, there is Frideritas with its fine golden sand and its bi-tonal blue and green waters embraced by thick vegetation.

Playa del Toro. It is the most difficult to access. You have to travel 2 kilometers from Los Ayala along a path with a slight slope in the middle of the jungle, then reach a small but very cozy beach, where you can unleash the photos for your Instagram by going up to the Toro viewpoint and gaze at the open sea.

Playa Frideras. Without the diminutive, it honors the fact that it is the “biggest” of them and the most developed, it even has a seafood restaurant. With a more rocky and complicated coast, it is a good place to practice snorkeling or diving, where you will bring out the Aquaman that you have inside among the little fish in the area.

Coral Island, the unknown paradise

Isla del Coral is located a few minutes by boat from Rincón de Guabitos. It is a small island covered by vegetation with tiny areas of sand to lie in the sun and impressive cliffs bathed in turquoise waters. Here snorkeling, diving, and paddle boarding are practiced.

Several local tour operators organize this tour.

Where to stay in Guayabitos

Guayabitos does not skimp on the offers, as it has lodgings of all styles for any traveler. From all-inclusive resorts, suites, and bungalows on the beach.

Decameron Guayabitos is the only chain that offers the all-inclusive service in its 3 hotels: Los Cocos, Isla Coral, and La Marina, starting at 3,100 pesos per night for two people.

Another option is the bungalows that, unlike the suites or cabins, in addition to the basic needs of accommodation, have an equipped kitchen, since it is common for tourists in Guayabitos to buy food and prepare it either in their accommodation or on the shore of the beach.

Las Gaviotas bungalows (small houses) have a rate of $1,800 per night in a single bungalow for up to four people; $3,000 for eight; and the bungalow suite, for up to four occupants as well, for $1,900. (bungalowslasgaviotas.com).

The 5-star Hotel Real Villas resort has rates starting at $2,325 per night in a suite room for two adults and two children under 10 years of age.

Where to eat in Guayabitos

La Sonora Matancera was not wrong when she said that the sea life is tastier, and so is the food! Either in the various restaurants throughout the town or in the street stalls that are on the beaches.

It is common that, if you are sunbathing, local merchants offer you a delicious jerked fish or ceviche, accompanied by a good national beer or lemonade for the little ones and abstainers.

Be sure to try the grilled shrimp on a stick, the banana bread, which is an authentic delight, and the ceviche, one of the most typical dishes of the region.

Ready to visit one of the 23 micro-destinations of the extraordinary Riviera Nayarit? Now that you know its secrets, pack your bags!

