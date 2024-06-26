How Much Cheaper is Mexico for Expats? Comparing the Cost of Living in Mexico and the United States

Understanding the cost of living and expenses in different countries can offer valuable insights, especially for those considering relocation or travel. Mexico and the United States present a significant contrast not only in population and economic performance but also in the costs associated with everyday living. As of 2019, the United States had a population of 327,352,000 people, while Mexico had 125 million inhabitants. The economic disparity is notable, with the United States' Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing by 3.2% compared to Mexico's modest increase of 0.2% in the same year.