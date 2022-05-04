Infections and deaths from COVID-19 increase in Mexico

In the last two weeks, a slight increase in new infections and deaths from COVID-19 has been observed in Mexico, despite the fact that for 12 consecutive weeks it had a decrease in the pandemic.

In a conference from Washington, Ciro Ugarte, director of Health Emergencies of the Pan American Health Organization ( PAHO ), stated that the increase is occurring in people under 49 years of age who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to official data, he explained, 52% of infections have been women and, in the case of deaths, 62% have occurred in men.

“The Mexican Ministry of Health, which is continuously monitoring the status of new cases and deaths, has observed and reported that after 12 weeks of continuous decline in Mexico, there has been a slight increase in cases and deaths in the last two weeks. . And in the last 5 weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the group of 30 to 39 and 40 to 49 years; that is, in the groups where there is less vaccination coverage proportional to other older groups,” he explained.

Although Mexico is going through an “interpandemic period” as it is already being experienced in other parts of the world, sanitary measures should not be relaxed because the coronavirus, affirmed the director of Emergencies, can replicate more easily and consequently present more mutations and generate a variant that can cause more severe disease.

“Physical contact allows the virus to be transmitted and then at very low levels, if we give the virus an opportunity to be transmitted, for example, during Easter celebrations or other events, clearly the virus is not going to miss the opportunity. and when it is transmitted from person to person, there is a greater probability that the virus will mutate and change and there will be sublineages,” he said.

