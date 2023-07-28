Mexican Cartels’ Global Reach Outstrips DEA’s Operating Capacity, Report Reveals

July 27, 2023
,

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A recent report by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has underscored the extensive international reach of Mexico's two most powerful criminal organizations, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG). These groups not only operate domestically but also extend their illicit activities globally, with a presence recorded in over 100 countries each.

On July 12, George Papadopoulos, the Deputy Administrator of the DEA, published the document 'Protecting the United States' Homeland: Fighting the Flow from the Southwest Border.' The report unveils how Mexican cartels have proliferated internationally, revealing a severe threat to global security.

