Puerto Vallarta registered a 43% decline in COVID-19 cases last week

There have been a total of 19,814 COVID-19 infections and 717 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 569 reported cases in the past seven days (August 29 – September 4), compared to 1003 cases in the seven days prior (August 22 – 28), for a decrease of 43% compared to the previous seven-day period, showing a downward trend in infections during the current week. This week’s testing could be skewed by a lack of testing during the week after Hurricane Nora caused damage in the city.

This is the second week comparison with a decline in cases above 40%. The last seven day period1,003 reported cases (August 22 – 28), compared to 1856 cases in the previous seven days prior (August 15 – 25), for a decrease of 46% compared to the previous seven-day period.

After a month of closures, Puerto Vallarta bars and clubs reopened last week with a 25% maximum occupancy restriction set by the State of Jalisco. Restaurants have a 50% maximum occupancy. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 protocols risk permanent closure.

As part of the Jalisco 2021 Plan for controlling the spread of COVID-19, indoor social events have a maximum of 150 people and outdoor events have a maximum of 300 people. Event maximums are limited to one person for every 7 m2 of space available. Any event with over 300 people is prohibited.

Hotels are limited to 80% occupancy and 50% occupancy in common spaces, such as pools and restaurants.

Jalisco returns to ‘Yellow’ alert for COVID-19, one step below ‘Orange’ where it had been placed in August, going from high risk to moderate risk of infection.

The federal government updated the Epidemiological Semaphore of coronavirus, which will be in effect from September 6 to 19.

Through the official website, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows:

In “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there will be no states, which has not happened since the update on July 2. The last ones were Colima, Guerrero, Puebla, Hidalgo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León, two weeks ago.

On the contrary, with the color “green” (low risk), Chihuahua returns and Chiapas remains, as it has been all of 2021.

In “yellow” or moderate risk, there will be 13 states, six more than the last report: Mexico City, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo.

While in “orange” (high risk) will be17 entities: Sonora, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Veracruz, State of Mexico, Querétaro, Puebla, Hidalgo, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Guerrero, Colima , Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

At the cutoff this Saturday, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that 3,420,880 cases of COVID-19 and 262,868 accumulated deaths have been registered since the pandemic began in Mexico; however, in the last 24 hours, 15,586 new cases and 647 deaths were reported nationally.

According to the daily technical report, epidemiological week number 33 closed with a decrease of 13% in estimated cases of SARS-CoV-2 compared to the previous week.

