Puerto Vallarta’s Historic Center Faces Crisis: Abandoned Properties, Homelessness, and Insecurity

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The heart of Puerto Vallarta, its Historic Center, is in decline. According to a recent study by the Municipal Government, the area is plagued by 249 abandoned, closed, or uninhabited houses and premises. The growing number of homeless people, increased insecurity, dirt, and foul odors are further signs of the crisis. In response, the City Council has initiated a new project aimed at revitalizing the area through the application of the Regulations of Visual Image and Identity, which will standardize the paint on the facades.