US Sanctions Mexican Cartel Members for Drug and Human Trafficking

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury has sanctioned eight Mexican targets affiliated with the La Nueva Familia Michoacana drug cartel for trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine to the United States. The announcement was made by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to drug trafficking, La Nueva Familia Michoacana is involved in illicit human trafficking from Mexico to the United States, according to the Treasury. This cartel is among the most powerful and violent in Mexico, becoming a priority target for the Mexican Government in recent years.